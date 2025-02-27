Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director Sells $30,348.48 in Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $30,348.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 911,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,417,263.44. This represents a 0.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lyft stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,458,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,593,602. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 217.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.69.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Lyft had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 8.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Lyft declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 11th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the ride-sharing company to repurchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LYFT shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lyft from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lyft from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Lyft from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $950,000. American Trust acquired a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at $2,395,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

