Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Up 7.6% – Time to Buy?

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.79. Approximately 12,681,165 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 19,836,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on LYFT. Citigroup reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Lyft from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lyft from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.22.

Get Lyft alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lyft

Lyft Stock Up 1.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 217.00, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Lyft had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 8.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 11th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the ride-sharing company to repurchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth about $950,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth about $2,395,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.