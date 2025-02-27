MARA’s (MARA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 124.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on MARA. Compass Point lowered shares of MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler began coverage on MARA in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MARA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MARA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of MARA stock opened at $12.45 on Thursday. MARA has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.46.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.56. MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. Equities analysts expect that MARA will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MARA news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $392,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,836,129 shares in the company, valued at $43,149,031.50. The trade was a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay P. Leupp sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $203,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,059,104.40. This represents a 4.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,015 shares of company stock worth $2,237,086 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. United Advisor Group LLC raised its position in MARA by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 20,007 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of MARA by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of MARA during the 4th quarter worth about $13,416,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in MARA by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 579,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after buying an additional 145,953 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in MARA by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 670,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after buying an additional 191,914 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

