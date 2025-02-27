Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $135.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.71 million. Marqeta had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 2.86%. Marqeta updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Marqeta Trading Up 23.9 %

Shares of MQ opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.40. Marqeta has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 217.60 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Marqeta from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Marqeta from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair cut Marqeta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.65.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

