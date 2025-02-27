Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $235.50 and last traded at $234.66, with a volume of 330391 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $231.56.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $115.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.46 and a 200 day moving average of $222.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 32.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

