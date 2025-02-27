Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Short Interest Update

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decline of 89.4% from the January 31st total of 180,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals

Shares of MEDXF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.91. The company had a trading volume of 48,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,531. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $3.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

Featured Stories

