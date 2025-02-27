Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Short Interest Update

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decline of 89.4% from the January 31st total of 180,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MEDXF
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
About Medexus Pharmaceuticals
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Medexus Pharmaceuticals
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.