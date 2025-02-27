MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.450-2.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $520.0 million-$540.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $593.0 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Lake Street Capital raised MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of MGP Ingredients from $58.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $31.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $696.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.63. MGP Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $92.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.98%.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

