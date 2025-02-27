Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.58), Zacks reports. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 4.43%.
TIGO stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,080. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.38. Millicom International Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.18.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. Millicom International Cellular’s payout ratio is presently 106.38%.
Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.
