Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.58), Zacks reports. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 4.43%.

Millicom International Cellular Price Performance

TIGO stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,080. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.38. Millicom International Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Millicom International Cellular Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. Millicom International Cellular’s payout ratio is presently 106.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TIGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HSBC upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Millicom International Cellular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

