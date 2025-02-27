Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.22), Zacks reports. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 31.69% and a negative return on equity of 41.22%. The business had revenue of $99.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.64 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.5 %

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $47.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 0.96. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $54.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $32,115.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,926 shares in the company, valued at $125,291.32. This trade represents a 20.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Peter Radovich sold 2,627 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $126,673.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,059.42. The trade was a 8.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,920. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.60.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

