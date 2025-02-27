MKD Wealth Coaches LLC Takes $218,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

MKD Wealth Coaches LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.2% of MKD Wealth Coaches LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,001.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.
Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
SCHZ opened at $23.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average of $23.15. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $24.15.
About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Buffett’s on the Sidelines – Should You Follow?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 Stocks With Triple-Digit PEs That Are Still Worth a Look
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.