Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Grows Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $32,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 52,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,613,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,032,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 83,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 16,356 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 296,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,941,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,566,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $116.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $90.09 and a 12-month high of $121.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.08.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 9.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 73.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.62.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

