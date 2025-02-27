Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $44.53 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $44,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 356,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,840,000 after purchasing an additional 130,629 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 81,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,458,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 28.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,226,000 after acquiring an additional 388,746 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 97.9% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth about $721,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $273.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $110.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $270.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.59. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $238.85 and a 1-year high of $302.05.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

CB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.73.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

