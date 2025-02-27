Motiv8 Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Motiv8 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,778 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $785.00 price objective (up previously from $765.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $723.76.

Shares of INTU opened at $625.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $175.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $553.24 and a 1 year high of $714.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $607.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $627.53.

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.28, for a total transaction of $667,583.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,337.92. This represents a 36.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 23,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.98, for a total value of $15,856,983.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 489 shares in the company, valued at $325,664.22. The trade was a 97.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,014 shares of company stock worth $140,855,687. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

