National Pension Service Acquires 208,437 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 944,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,437 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Cintas were worth $172,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 409.4% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in Cintas by 287.9% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 143,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,426,000 after buying an additional 106,193 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 300.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 738.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.79.

CTAS opened at $204.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.15 and a fifty-two week high of $228.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

