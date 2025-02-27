National Pension Service Decreases Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

National Pension Service trimmed its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,435,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,292 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $132,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (down from $109.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $106.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.16 and a 52 week high of $107.84.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.43%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

