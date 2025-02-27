National Pension Service Sells 105,296 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

National Pension Service trimmed its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 709,656 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 105,296 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $147,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,474,283 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $306,430,000 after purchasing an additional 85,733 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $817,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. StockNews.com downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $229.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $198.21 and a 12 month high of $296.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

