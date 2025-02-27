NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL) to Issue $0.10 Dividend

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.
NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA NETL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.86. 4,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,746. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average of $25.24. NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $27.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.11.
About NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF
