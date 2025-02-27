NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $35.29 Million Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,439 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $35,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JEF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $65.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.77 and a 200-day moving average of $69.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $82.68.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.69%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

