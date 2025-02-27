Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $13,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,645,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $454.80 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $418.60 and a 52 week high of $555.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $469.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $496.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $65.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.35.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.12. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 26.24%. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.08, for a total value of $82,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $304,217.72. This trade represents a 21.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 291 shares of company stock worth $129,184 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $587.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $557.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $544.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $574.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on NOC

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.