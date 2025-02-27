Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11, Zacks reports. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 99.31% and a net margin of 5.87%. Norwegian Cruise Line updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.080-0.080 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 2.050-2.050 EPS.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 5.4 %

NYSE:NCLH traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.71. 19,372,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,309,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 price target on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

