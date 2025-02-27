Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.63-$0.71 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $232-$236 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $245.18 million. Novanta also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.350-3.550 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Novanta from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of NOVT traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.83. The company had a trading volume of 60,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,834. Novanta has a 1-year low of $137.91 and a 1-year high of $187.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 87.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Novanta had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novanta will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

