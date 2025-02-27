Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.24, RTT News reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.44) earnings per share.

Novavax Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NVAX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,572,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466,449. Novavax has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $23.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02.

Get Novavax alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Insider Transactions at Novavax

In other news, Director James F. Young sold 5,400 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,080. The trade was a 9.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel K. King sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $37,433.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,225.40. The trade was a 21.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,150 shares of company stock worth $119,641 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

(Get Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.