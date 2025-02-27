NPK International (NYSE:NPKI) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of NPK International Inc. (NYSE:NPKI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.73 and last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 155065 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

NPK International Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $538.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

NPK International (NYSE:NPKI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. NPK International had a negative net margin of 28.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $57.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NPK International Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NPK International Company Profile

NPK International Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

