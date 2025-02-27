NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXPW) Short Interest Update

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 89.1% from the January 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NRXPW traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,647. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.50.
NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
