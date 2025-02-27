Nwam LLC Has $5.44 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $128.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.16.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

