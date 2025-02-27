Nwam LLC Has $6 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Nwam LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8,128.6% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

VEU opened at $61.58 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $55.27 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.00 and a 200-day moving average of $60.15.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

