Nwam LLC Has $7.93 Million Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $7,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 25,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $610,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000.

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $51.40 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $44.21 and a 12-month high of $53.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

