Nwam LLC Sells 644 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Nwam LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,788,000 after buying an additional 1,446,443 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21,916.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 737,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,016,000 after purchasing an additional 734,412 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,774,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,618,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,868,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,797,000 after purchasing an additional 440,218 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $215.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.84. The company has a market cap of $69.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $191.34 and a 12-month high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

