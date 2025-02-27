Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a decline of 94.3% from the January 31st total of 30,130,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Oatly Group Stock Up 18.9 %

Shares of Oatly Group stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.61. 944,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,524. Oatly Group has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLY. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 7,915,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 3,169,805 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Oatly Group by 2,169.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,433,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 1,370,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Oatly Group by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 7,895,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $1.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

