Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Stock Price Down 14.1% – Time to Sell?

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 14.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 268.78 ($3.41) and last traded at GBX 286.21 ($3.63). 12,125,338 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 11,938,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 333.20 ($4.23).

Ocado Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 309.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 336.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.16, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of £2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.85.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group is a UK based technology company that provides end-to-end online grocery fulfilment solutions, known as the Ocado Smart Platform, to some of the world’s largest grocery retailers and holds a 50% share of Ocado Retail Ltd in the UK in a Joint Venture with Marks & Spencer. OSP comprises access to Ocado’s physical infrastructure solutions, running highly efficient warehouse operations for the single pick of products, together with the entire end-to-end proprietary software applications required to operate a world class online grocery business.

