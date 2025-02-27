Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OPI stock opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.25. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $3.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $118.24 million for the quarter. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 27.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%.

Office Properties Income Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Office Properties Income Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 17,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 1,172.0% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 122,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 112,516 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

