Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Time to Sell?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.00 and last traded at $34.62. 10,812,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 20,201,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OKLO shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Oklo from $26.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley raised their price target on Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Oklo from $10.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Oklo Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Oklo

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.40.

In other Oklo news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 230,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $4,982,596.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,543,085 shares in the company, valued at $271,056,066.85. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Kinzley bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,750. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Oklo in the third quarter worth $404,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oklo in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,493,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Oklo during the third quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

See Also

