Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 175 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $18,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in M&T Bank by 2,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 329.2% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in M&T Bank by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $205.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.68.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $537,566.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,546,856.81. This represents a 13.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $189.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.90 and a 200-day moving average of $190.70. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $133.03 and a 1-year high of $225.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 22nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

