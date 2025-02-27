Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,205,358 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,472 shares during the quarter. General Motors comprises approximately 0.8% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $64,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Point Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in General Motors by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Holistic Planning LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on General Motors from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.71.

GM stock opened at $48.39 on Thursday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $38.94 and a twelve month high of $61.24. The company has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to buy up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other General Motors news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.66 per share, for a total transaction of $607,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,751.24. This trade represents a 700.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

