Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.0% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $69,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $514.56 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $522.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $502.62. The company has a market cap of $324.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

