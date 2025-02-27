Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Increased by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 0.3% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $157.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.73.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total transaction of $389,448,893.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $207,331,027.20. The trade was a 65.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $172.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.08 and a 200-day moving average of $168.15. The firm has a market cap of $482.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $109.79 and a 12 month high of $198.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 39.12%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

