Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Stock Price Up 26.7% – Time to Buy?

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 26.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 130,362,047 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 202,023,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
Oracle Power Stock Up 20.0 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44.
Oracle Power Company Profile
Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oracle Power
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Will Alibaba’s $53B AI Bet Be the Key to Tech Supremacy?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Builders FirstSource Is Laying the Foundation for a Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.