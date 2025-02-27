Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 810 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,318 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $86.23 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.64 and a fifty-two week high of $89.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

