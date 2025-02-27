Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,226,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,332 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $298,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 485.5% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $3,119,988.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169 shares in the company, valued at $16,127.67. This represents a 99.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 38,012 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $3,588,712.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,883 shares in the company, valued at $23,213,814.03. This represents a 13.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,621 shares of company stock worth $10,046,255 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 1.4 %

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $98.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.41. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $90.12 and a 52 week high of $106.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.88.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

