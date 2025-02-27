Otter Creek Advisors LLC Invests $4.95 Million in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 127,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,952,000. The Baldwin Insurance Group makes up about 3.4% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BWIN. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Elizabeth Krystyn sold 88,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $3,801,573.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.14% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Performance
Shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock opened at $40.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.84 and its 200 day moving average is $44.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
About The Baldwin Insurance Group
The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.
