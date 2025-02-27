Otter Creek Advisors LLC Invests $4.95 Million in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 127,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,952,000. The Baldwin Insurance Group makes up about 3.4% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BWIN. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Get The Baldwin Insurance Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Elizabeth Krystyn sold 88,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $3,801,573.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BWIN

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock opened at $40.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.84 and its 200 day moving average is $44.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

(Free Report)

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.