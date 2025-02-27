Pamt (PAMT) and Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

Pamt (NASDAQ:PAMT – Get Free Report) is one of 23 public companies in the “Trucking, except local” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Pamt to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pamt and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pamt $714.65 million -$31.80 million -9.06 Pamt Competitors $3.49 billion $148.13 million 20.70

Pamt’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Pamt. Pamt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pamt -4.45% -2.58% -1.07% Pamt Competitors 3.33% 8.16% 4.84%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Pamt and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Pamt has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pamt’s peers have a beta of 1.21, meaning that their average share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.1% of Pamt shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of shares of all “Trucking, except local” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of Pamt shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of shares of all “Trucking, except local” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pamt and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pamt 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pamt Competitors 299 1810 1623 39 2.37

Pamt presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 24.72%. As a group, “Trucking, except local” companies have a potential upside of 25.26%. Given Pamt’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pamt has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Pamt peers beat Pamt on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Pamt

PAMT Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services through its subsidiaries. Its freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units. The company was founded in June 1986 and is headquartered in Tontitown, AR.

