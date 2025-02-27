Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Trading 25% Higher – What’s Next?

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 25% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 863,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 977% from the average session volume of 80,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Pelangio Exploration Stock Up 50.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03.

About Pelangio Exploration

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

