PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Insider James Follette Sells 1,983 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) insider James Follette sold 1,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.93, for a total transaction of $198,161.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,965.21. This represents a 15.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PFSI stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.02. 287,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.26. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.03 and a fifty-two week high of $119.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.78.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.21). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 19.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.55%.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PFSI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,886,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,835,000 after acquiring an additional 199,667 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,305,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,380,000 after purchasing an additional 138,853 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,183,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 954,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,809,000 after buying an additional 21,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 6.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,911,000 after buying an additional 51,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.