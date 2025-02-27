Pensana Plc (LON:PRE) Insider Robert Kaplan Sells 125,000 Shares

Pensana Plc (LON:PRE – Get Free Report) insider Robert Kaplan sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27), for a total value of £26,250 ($33,291.06).

Robert Kaplan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pensana alerts:

On Friday, February 21st, Robert Kaplan bought 400,000 shares of Pensana stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of £88,000 ($111,604.31).

On Thursday, December 19th, Robert Kaplan sold 315,000 shares of Pensana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33), for a total transaction of £81,900 ($103,868.10).

Pensana Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of PRE stock opened at GBX 20.74 ($0.26) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.15. Pensana Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 13 ($0.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 34.90 ($0.44). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 24.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 22.55. The stock has a market cap of £76.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 0.68.

About Pensana

Building the world’s first sustainable magnet metal supply chain to meet the burgeoning demand from EVs and Offshore Wind

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pensana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pensana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.