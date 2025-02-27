Pensana Plc (LON:PRE) Insider Robert Kaplan Sells 125,000 Shares

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2025

Pensana Plc (LON:PREGet Free Report) insider Robert Kaplan sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27), for a total value of £26,250 ($33,291.06).

Robert Kaplan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, February 21st, Robert Kaplan bought 400,000 shares of Pensana stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of £88,000 ($111,604.31).
  • On Thursday, December 19th, Robert Kaplan sold 315,000 shares of Pensana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33), for a total transaction of £81,900 ($103,868.10).

Pensana Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of PRE stock opened at GBX 20.74 ($0.26) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.15. Pensana Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 13 ($0.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 34.90 ($0.44). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 24.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 22.55. The stock has a market cap of £76.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 0.68.

About Pensana

(Get Free Report)

Building the world’s first sustainable magnet metal supply chain to meet the burgeoning demand from EVs and Offshore Wind

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Pensana (LON:PRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Pensana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pensana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.