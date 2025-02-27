Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) versus Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS) Critical Survey

Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Free Report) and Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intelligent Bio Solutions and Penumbra”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Intelligent Bio Solutions alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intelligent Bio Solutions $3.03 million 4.65 -$10.16 million N/A N/A Penumbra $1.19 billion 9.22 $90.95 million $0.34 841.49

Penumbra has higher revenue and earnings than Intelligent Bio Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

33.0% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Penumbra shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Penumbra shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Intelligent Bio Solutions and Penumbra, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelligent Bio Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00 Penumbra 0 3 12 1 2.88

Penumbra has a consensus target price of $292.64, indicating a potential upside of 2.29%. Given Penumbra’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Penumbra is more favorable than Intelligent Bio Solutions.

Volatility & Risk

Intelligent Bio Solutions has a beta of 4.72, indicating that its share price is 372% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penumbra has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Intelligent Bio Solutions and Penumbra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelligent Bio Solutions -323.79% -146.03% -83.62% Penumbra 1.17% 9.74% 7.35%

Summary

Penumbra beats Intelligent Bio Solutions on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc., a medical technology company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring, and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers saliva glucose biosensor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also provides intelligent fingerprinting drug screening system, a revolutionizing portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields; and biosensor platform for biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. The company was formerly known as GBS Inc. and changed its name to Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. in October 2022. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

About Penumbra

(Get Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX. It also provides access products, including guide catheters and the Penumbra distal delivery catheters under the Neuron, Neuron MAX Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, BMX81, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands; Penumbra System, an integrated mechanical thrombectomy system comprising reperfusion catheters and separators, the 3D Revascularization Device, aspiration tubing, and aspiration pump under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, Max, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands; and neuro embolization coiling systems that includes the Penumbra Coil 400, a detachable coil that provides an alternative for the treatment of aneurysms and other complex lesions, as well as Penumbra SMART COIL, a detachable coil to treat patients with a wide range of neurovascular lesions; and POD400 and PAC400 brands. In addition, the company provides peripheral embolization products, such as Ruby Coil System consisting of detachable coils for peripheral applications; Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, a low-profile microcatheter with a high-flow lumen; POD (Penumbra Occlusion Device) System, a single device solution; and Packing Coil, a complementary device for use in other peripheral embolization products. Further, it offers an immersive 3D computer-based technology platform under the real immersive system brand; and neurosurgical tools, such as Artemis Neuro Evacuation Device for surgical removal of fluid and tissue from the ventricles and cerebrum. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations and distributors. Penumbra, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Bio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Bio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.