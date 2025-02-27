Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Photronics had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Photronics updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.440-0.500 EPS.

Photronics Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.75. The stock had a trading volume of 153,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.87. Photronics has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $31.60.

Get Photronics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Photronics

In other Photronics news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $1,565,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,275.10. This trade represents a 22.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Han Kyung Park sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $267,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,500. This trade represents a 9.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 199,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,878,810. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Photronics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLAB

About Photronics

(Get Free Report)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.