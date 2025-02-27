Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.440-0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $208.0 million-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $225.0 million.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Photronics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of PLAB opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.87. Photronics has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.37.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 15.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Photronics will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Han Kyung Park sold 11,250 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $267,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,500. This trade represents a 9.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kang Jyh Lee sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $213,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 572,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,240. The trade was a 1.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,878,810 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

