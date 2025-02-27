PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD) Shares Sold by Crown Wealth Group LLC

Crown Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 62.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,081 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,820,000. LifeGoal Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,000,000. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 114,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $832,000.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:PYLD opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.21. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $26.70.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

