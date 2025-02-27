Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.87-2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion. Planet Fitness also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.870-2.900 EPS.

NYSE PLNT traded up $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $91.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,039. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.24. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $54.35 and a 52-week high of $110.00.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $340.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.57 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 107.97% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

