Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.200-1.220 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Postal Realty Trust Stock Performance

PSTL stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.03. The company had a trading volume of 780,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,458. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.84. Postal Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.09 million, a PE ratio of 175.42 and a beta of 0.67.

Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.2425 dividend. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1,212.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

In other Postal Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Spodek purchased 7,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $103,584.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 277,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,734. This represents a 2.96 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

